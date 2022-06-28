USPS, St. Joseph County hiring for several positions

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Local government entities are looking to hire a few dozen good men and women. The United States Postal Service and Saint Joseph County hosted job fairs on Tuesday.

“There’s so many opportunities like for advancement, if you want to change jobs, if you want to go into management. So I took the management path. I’ve had a couple different jobs. But I’ve been in management for most of the time that I’ve been with the post office,” said Katrina Poxson, postmaster for USPS-South Bend.

Starting pay for city carriers is $18.92 per hour and $19.06 for rural carriers.

The career includes pensions, vacation and sick time, as well as training.

Click here to apply at USPS.

St. Joseph County looks to fill 100+ positions

Several St. Joseph County departments are hiring, including the health department; police; PSAP; Ducomb Center; maintenance; infrastructure; planning and growth; voter registration; the prosecutor’s office; and CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates).

CASA employees - and volunteers - are a voice for children within the foster care system.

“It provides recommendations in court that are fact-based, that are made to a judge or a magistrate. And that information truly helps that judicial officer make best interest decisions about kids in care,” explained Brenda Matuszkiewicz, Executive Director of CASA of St. Joseph County.

Full-time, and even most part-time county employees receive benefits that include 14 paid holidays a year; medical insurance; set schedules; a free employee health clinic; free fitness membership; retirement options; and more insurance options, such as dental, vision, and life insurance

Kimberly Karkiewicz, director of human resources for St. Joseph County, talked about the inner satisfaction of helping county residents.

“I like to serve the community and that is what I see is serving the community, serving our employees to be able to give that service,” said Karkiewicz.

Click here for hiring information for St. Joseph County.

