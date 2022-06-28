Body found in St. Joseph River last week identified

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials have identified the body found in the St. Joseph River near Keller Park last week.

An autopsy has determined that the body is that of Anaya Stewart, 22, of South Bend. Her family has been notified.

No evidence of foul play has been detected at this time.

Crews were called to the 1800 block of Riverside Drive near Keller Park on Thursday, June 23, just after 3:50 p.m. Officials say Stewart’s body was found by a fisherman.

She was recovered just before 5 p.m. It is unknown how long she was in the water.

The Indiana DNR is handling the investigation.

