South Bend Police searching for missing teen

Devin Dague
Devin Dague(South Bend Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police need your help as they search for a missing teenager.

Devin Dague, 15, was last seen Monday around 1 p.m. at the Meijer on Bremen Highway in Mishawaka.

Devin is 5′11″ and weighs 135 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He may be traveling in a rusty, older, black Ford pickup truck with red stripes. The first two digits of the license plate are “09″ and the vehicle could be heading to the Gary area.

If you see Devin, please call 911 or call Detective Bruno Martinsky with any information at: 574-235-9204 or 574-235-9201.

