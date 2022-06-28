Quilt Gardens celebrates 15-year-anniversary in Elkhart.

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, the Elkhart County CVB honored 10 organizations which have been a part of the annual Quilt Gardens along Heritage Trail.

The Quilt Gardens launched in 2008 as a collaborative effort between the Elkhart County CVB and the cities and towns of Elkhart County to encourage visitors to extend their stays and shop and dine at locally owned businesses.

Since then, the Quilt Gardens have won awards from the Indiana Tourism Association and the American Bus Association.

Thousands of visitors have traveled to Elkhart County as a result.

“15 years of Quilt Gardens, celebrating 9 sites, 10 organizations, over 200 volunteers that have put in countless hours of weighting, deadheading, watering, to make gardens look beautiful for 15 years in a row,” said Sonya Nash, the project manager. “We’re just celebrating and acknowledging community spirit.”

Each of the 10 organizations that helped maintain Quilt Gardens over the years received awards at the event.

