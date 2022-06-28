Advertisement

Quilt Gardens celebrates 15-year-anniversary in Elkhart

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, the Elkhart County CVB honored 10 organizations which have been a part of the annual Quilt Gardens along Heritage Trail.

The Quilt Gardens launched in 2008 as a collaborative effort between the Elkhart County CVB and the cities and towns of Elkhart County to encourage visitors to extend their stays and shop and dine at locally owned businesses.

Since then, the Quilt Gardens have won awards from the Indiana Tourism Association and the American Bus Association.

Thousands of visitors have traveled to Elkhart County as a result.

“15 years of Quilt Gardens, celebrating 9 sites, 10 organizations, over 200 volunteers that have put in countless hours of weighting, deadheading, watering, to make gardens look beautiful for 15 years in a row,” said Sonya Nash, the project manager. “We’re just celebrating and acknowledging community spirit.”

Each of the 10 organizations that helped maintain Quilt Gardens over the years received awards at the event.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rhema Harris
UPDATE: Woman killed in Mishawaka shooting identified as St. Joe Co. corrections officer
Around 7:15 p.m. Saturday night, Michigan State Police recovered the body of the missing person.
UPDATE: Police identify kayaker recovered from St. Joseph River in Three Rivers
Exavior Wimberly
Missing 20-year-old South Bend man found safe
Officials say the body was found by a fisherman on Thursday afternoon.
Body found in St. Joseph River last week identified
Fans were bursting at the seams to see Billy Joel after the concert was rescheduled three times...
Third time’s a charm; Billy Joel performs long awaited concert at Notre Dame Stadium

Latest News

WNDU's Alex Almanza delves into the escalating crisis for local food banks in Michiana.
Low food, monetary donations continue to plague Michiana food pantries
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
South Bend Lions gear up to take on Toledo at TCU Field.
South Bend Lions gear up to take on Toledo at TCU Field
Quilt Gardens celebrates 15-year-anniversary in Elkhart.
Quilt Gardens celebrates 15 years in Elkhart