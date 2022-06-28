The price of fireworks is up and sales are down

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Less fireworks have been purchased this year with fireworks store owners saying higher prices have caused a significant decline in sales.

“I’ve seen probably a 15 to 20 percent downward spike,” said Vanessa Draves, the owner of Spiderworks in Mishawaka.

Fireworks have been a staple of the Fourth of July holiday for decades, but inflation has caused prices to skyrocket.

“We definitely are having sales, but there is like a common reaction to the prices like ‘Oh these are expensive,’” said Khloe Carver, a TNT tent volunteer.

Volunteers and owners told 16 News Now that fireworks that had previously sold for around $15.00 now cost $30.00, and buyers on a budget just have not been willing to pay more for the same fireworks.

“Sales are down, and I know that some of that has to do with, everything’s costing more. Because of groceries costing more, and the price of gas, people don’t have as much to spend on fireworks,” said Draves.

According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, the fireworks industry has experienced an overall 35% increase, if not more, in costs.

Owners told 16 News Now that extra fess have trickled down, and if it costed more to make and ship, that it will cost more to be bought by consumers as well.

“They’ll look and then they’ll be like ‘wow that’s expensive’ or they’ll be like ‘oh I can’t afford this’ and they’ll like walk out, or something like that,” said Carver.

In Michiana, risen prices have effected well-attended and loved fireworks displays, like the ones at the St. Joseph County 4H Fairgrounds.

The Fair had to cancel fireworks shows due to them being privately funded, and their budget having fallen short.

“The same show that we have had in past years more than doubled this year for the same amount. So, I know the prices are very high, and we understand that but unfortunately, the entertainment committee just decided that we were gonna go another route this year,” said Kristen Sikorski-Conklin, the 2022 Fair Board President.

Sales have declined, but owners remain hopeful that last minute purchases before the holiday, will boost sales.

