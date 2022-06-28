Palisades Nuclear Power Plant sold to Holtec International

COVERT, Mich. (WNDU) - The Palisades Nuclear Power Plant in Van Buren County has been sold to Holtec International.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the plant was permanently shut down back in May after generating nuclear energy for more than 50 years.

Entergy Inc. announced its intentions to sell Palisades in 2016.

Holtec will now begin decommissioning the site, which is expected to take until 2041 to complete.

