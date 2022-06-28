Advertisement

Niles man sentenced for shooting Michigan State Trooper

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A Niles man has been sentenced for shooting a Michigan State Trooper last October.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, a judge handed down the sentencing on Monday after a jury back in May found Isaac Ntabaazi, 24, guilty of seven counts.

Ntabaazi will serve a minimum of 11 years and eight months in prison.

Ntabaazi fired a pistol and shot Michigan State Trooper Jason DeVries in the thigh back on Oct. 6, 2021, during a traffic stop. DeVries is paralyzed from the right knee down.

Meanwhile, DeVries shot Ntabaazi twice resulting in him losing his eyesight.

Isaac Ntabaazi
Isaac Ntabaazi(The Herald-Palladium)

