Mishawaka shooting victim was U.S. Army veteran, in line to become police officer

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Police confirm the woman killed in a Mishawaka shooting on Sunday was a St. Joseph County corrections officer.

28-year-old Rhema Harris not only served in the U.S. Army but was in line to become a police officer with the St. Joseph County Police Department.

Police say a drive-by shooting began in the alleyway of Harris’s home and ended with Harris shot. She later died at the hospital.

“We heard the 15-to-20 gunshots and rushed all the kids down to the basement just in case anything came through our window,” says Trisha Mikulyuk, neighbor. “These two were outside when it happened.

“It’s scary for your kids to grow up in something like this,” Mikulyuk added. “They got to be scared to even go outside and play because there were kids outside everywhere at that point. For it to happen in broad daylight, that’s unusual.”

On Monday morning, St. Joseph County Police released a statement identifying Harris was one of their own. It is also noted that Harris received a national defense service award, global war on terrorism service medal and an Army service ribbon before being honorably discharged from the Army in 2016.

Two people have been detained since the shooting and are being questioned. However, no one has been arrested or officially charged.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mishawaka Police Detective Bureau at 574-258-1684 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

