Advertisement

Michigan’s top court urged to quickly address abortion ban

(Source: State of Michigan)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is urging the Michigan Supreme Court to quickly determine whether abortion will be legal in the state.

Lawyers made the plea in a court filing Friday, a few hours after the U.S. Supreme Court ended a national right to abortion.

Abortion in Michigan is legal - for now - because a judge in May suspended a 1931 law that made it a crime. Whitmer has been urging the state Supreme Court to swiftly settle the issue by reaching over the lower courts and declaring the law illegal under the Michigan Constitution.

In May, the Supreme Court asked for more information. Several parties met an early June deadline to file documents. Abortion opponents say the old law is valid and should stand.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

6/24/2022 3:19:57 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

Rhema Harris
UPDATE: Woman killed in Mishawaka shooting identified as St. Joe Co. corrections officer
Around 7:15 p.m. Saturday night, Michigan State Police recovered the body of the missing person.
UPDATE: Police identify kayaker recovered from St. Joseph River in Three Rivers
Fans were bursting at the seams to see Billy Joel after the concert was rescheduled three times...
Third time’s a charm; Billy Joel performs long awaited concert at Notre Dame Stadium
Exavior Wimberly
South Bend Police searching for missing 20-year-old man
One person has died after an alligator attack in the Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht area Friday.
1 person dies after being dragged into pond by alligator, police say

Latest News

Health care and legal professionals all across the country are contemplating the potential...
IU experts weigh in on Roe v Wade
Indiana GOP leaders expect anti-abortion action this summer
Stay with 16 News now as we continue to follow the impact that overturning Roe v Wade will have...
SB Abortion Clinic Future
Whole Woman's Health in South Bend will continue to provide legal first trimester abortions.
South Bend abortion clinic remains open