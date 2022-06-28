Advertisement

Michigan health care professionals share fears over abortion ban

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Some Michigan doctors are sharing their concerns about the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

This comes as Michigan’s only law on abortion from 1931 effectively bans all abortions unless the mother’s life is at risk. As of right now, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says she would not enforce the state’s old law if it became active again.

But as one doctor shared, an abortion ban in Michigan could change the way doctors approach their patients about certain medical decisions.

“When I’m sitting with a patient, what matters most to me is what matters most to my patient,” says Dr. Lisa Harris, professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Michigan. “That’s what guides my conversations and our counseling and decision making. And if we need to talk about risks and benefits of a procedure, we talk about the risks to the patients, and the benefits to the patients of that procedure.

“But under an abortion ban, my fear is these ethical conversations are going to be the benefits of something to the patient balanced against the risks of something to a doctor,” Harris added.

Due to a temporary injunction that blocks the 1931 law, abortion is still legal in Michigan.

