Keeping your kids safe in the summer heat

Safety reminders as the temperatures rise again in Michiana
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Every year in the United States, children die inside a hot car. It’s a tragedy that is always preventable.

Leaving a child in a car unattended for even just a few minutes can be deadly.

Talking to your child throughout the car ride can help ensure you don’t forget they’re back there.

Even leaving them in the car with the air conditioning on while running a quick errand is dangerous.

“Take your child with you,” said Dave Cherrone, retired Clay Fire Marshal. “There is no time frame that they should be left in a vehicle all alone.”

Another danger for children in hot temperatures is playground equipment.

Slides, swings, and other equipment gets extremely hot in the summer months, and your child can get burned quickly.

You can easily check the temperature by putting the back of your hand on the equipment. If it feels too hot to you, it’s too hot for your children to play on.

Playground safety in the heat

