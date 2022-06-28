Advertisement

IU experts weigh in on Roe v Wade

Health and legal experts weigh in on the implications that overturning Roe v Wade will have on Hoosiers.
By Matt Gotsch
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WNDU) -Since Roe v Wade was overturned last Friday, health care and legal professionals all across the country are contemplating the potential impact of this landmark decision.

Ahead of the special session, law and medical experts at Indiana University weigh in on the current climate in the Hoosier State and where we go from here.

The implications, as Justice Clarence Thomas mentioned in his concurring opinion, are that other rights could be taken away expressly based on them what is called substantive due process rights, or rights that are not being explicitly mentioned in the Constitution, such as the right to contraception, procreation, or same-sex marriage.

Substantive due process is a term in constitutional law that essentially allows courts to protect certain rights, even if those rights are not explicitly enumerated in the Constitution.

Healthcare professionals are concerned that telehealth with an OBGYN will be taken away or restricted and that they will not be able to provide timely reproductive health services to patients because of fear of legal ramifications.

An example of this is having to prove a patient miscarried and did not have an abortion, which can be a lengthy process before care is administered and could cause lasting health problems to the patient who just lost their child.

Concerns about the maternal mortality rate in the US were also mentioned, as the US already has one of the highest maternal mortality rates among industrialized countries.

“Women of color, minority women are experiencing greater risk of maternal mortality rate than their counterparts, so we already have that risk in the United States in general,” said Kristen Jozkowski, a Ph.D. and Professor of Sexual Health at Indiana University. “In terms of what this decision may result in, likely what will happen is people will either continue pregnancies that they wanted to seek abortion for, they’ll continue the pregnancy to a live birth, they’ll, as we talked about, go across states, or they may seek other means for obtaining an abortion, and so, that is possible that they’ll be an increase in mortality.”

The legal experts asserted that federal elections could determine whether these substantive due process rights could be revoked at the state level and that voting is the best way to protect your rights.

“The methodology that the court adopted here is troubling, right, if the way we look at whether a right exists is ‘does the constitution in the 18th century say that this specific right as were labeling it,’ so here, they say the right to abortion, is protected, then we’re in deep trouble because there are a number of rights even outside of substantive due process that aren’t specifically included in the constitution in that way, and so, I think this is a very troubling case,” said India Thusi, Ph.D., Professor of Law, and Senior Scientist at the Kinsey Institute at Indiana University.

It is worth mentioning that when listing past rulings based on substantive due process that the Supreme Court should reconsider, Justice Thomas never mentioned interracial marriage, which would affect him personally.

