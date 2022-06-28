Indiana GOP leaders expect anti-abortion action this summer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Top Indiana Republicans expect to see action toward tightening the state’s abortion law during the Legislature’s special session that is set to start next month.

Leaders of the Republican-dominated Legislature said Friday they were glad the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling returned decisions on regulation abortion to the states.

Republican House Speaker Todd Huston said he expected lawmakers would “take action to further protect life when we return to the Statehouse.”

Gov. Eric Holcomb last week called the Legislature into a special session starting July 6 to take up a tax refund proposal, but state law allows legislators to take up any subject.

6/24/2022 1:46:25 PM (GMT -4:00)