Grand opening for Historic Firehouse #7

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Residents of South Bend’s northeast side are excited after the unveiling of the recently renovated, more than century old, Fire Station #7.

Monday night, people gathered for the re-opening of the Historic Firehouse #7.

This was a collaborative effort between the Northeast Neighborhood Revitalization Organization, South Bend Heritage Foundation and the Firehouse Campaign Committee.

The building sits on the corner of Notre Dame Avenue and South Bend Avenue.

Major exterior improvements were made to the building, along with additional parking spaces and new sidewalks.

“If you’re in the northeast neighborhood, or drive by, you can see the massive change that has gone on,” said President of the Northeast Neighborhood Council Bill Stenz.

“I’ve had the opportunity to serve here and volunteer here for the last ten years and we are so pleased that they improved the facility,” said James Kapsa, who runs the food pantry.

Residents living in this neighborhood took initiative to make this happen.

“Well, this is a great neighborhood and a good neighborhood organization that’s really came together and made a lot of improvements to this side of town, and we hope that’s something that continues,” said South Bend Mayor James Mueller.

The firehouse was built in 1904 and served as a firehouse until the early 60′s.

“This originally held horses. There’s a fountain right outside here where they actually...where the horses would get their water and all that. So, there’s some historical significance here,” said Stenz.

Over the years, the building, which is now the Northeast Neighborhood Center, has been used for meetings and as a food pantry.

They serve about 100 people a week and give away things like food, diapers, and clothes.

“Over the last three years especially, because of the virus and because of inflation, we’ve had a huge need coming to us. We are open three days a week, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday,” said Kapsa.

“This is a place for neighbors, if they want to join our neighborhood association, learn what’s going on in the neighborhood and contribute. This is where we do it. And we’ve been doing it for many, many years,” said Stenz.

They are always accepting donations.

You can drop off food or write a check.

