First Alert Forecast: Turning Hot Through the End of the Week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Starting off the morning in the 40s and 50s, a very cool and refreshing start. Sunshine will again fill the skies with no chance of any rain and highs a few degrees warmer than yesterday. Back into the lower 80s for highs with a light breeze out of the south and west and low humidity. High of 83 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds developing late in the evening as a very weak cool front moves through overnight. After midnight through about 5am there is a chance of a sprinkle. Otherwise, we are dry through the evening with the few clouds clearing out as we get into Wednesday morning. Lows will fall back into the lower 60s. Low of 63 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A very comfortable start to the day with temperatures in the 60s. Highs will rise back into the middle 80s by the afternoon under full sunshine. A few clouds in the morning will clear quickly. High of 86 degrees. Winds W 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: The humidity will remain low on Thursday, but the high temperatures will continue to climb. Highs will reach into the middle 90s under full sunshine. A light breeze out of the south and west will help to bring warmth in and allow temperatures to stay in the 90s through Friday. High of 94 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Through Friday it will continue to be hot with a bit of humidity. Something that we have not dealt with all week. During the afternoon and evening, we will watch a cold front begin to move into the region from the north and west. This could front could bring some scattered showers or a few thunderstorms. This will be our next chance for rain, and one of the few in the next 10 days. After the front moves through, the holiday weekend remains dry with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s for most of Michiana. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, June 27th, 2022

Monday’s High: 74

Monday’s Low: 53

Precipitation: 0.00″

