Berrien Co. Health Dept. offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5 & under

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Health Department is offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids who are six months old to five years old.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, vaccines are by appointment only starting Wednesday.

You can schedule a time online by clicking here or by calling 800-815-5485.

The Pfizer series is three doses for this age group. The first two are given three weeks apart and the third is administered at least eight weeks after the second dose.

