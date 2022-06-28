Advertisement

Aviation pioneer: Amelia Earhart to be honored with statue at U.S. Capitol

Amelia Earhart, one of the most famous pilots in aviation history, will be getting a statue at...
Amelia Earhart, one of the most famous pilots in aviation history, will be getting a statue at the U.S. Captiol.(Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum)
By KWCH Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - One of the most famous pilots in aviation history will have special recognition in the U.S. Capitol.

According to U.S. Sens. Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall, Amelia Earhart will be honored on July 27 with a Congressional Statue Dedication Ceremony.

“A bold and inspiring aviator, Amelia Earhart soared into the history books, setting flight records and breaking barriers. She led the way for thousands of women to pursue their dreams – whether that was in aviation or to break their own new barriers,” Moran said.

KWCH reports the bronze statue would match a second Earhart statue that would be placed at the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum in Atchison.

“Kansas is known as the ‘Air Capital of the World,’ and the placement of the Earhart Statue furthers our commitment to that industry. As the birthplace of Earhart, we commend the city of Atchison and its leaders who worked diligently to make this statue possible,” Marshall said.

According to the senators, Earhart’s statue will be the 10th woman represented among the 100 statues within the National Statuary Hall Collection.

Earhart was the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic. She disappeared on a flight in July 1937.

Copyright 2022 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rhema Harris
UPDATE: Woman killed in Mishawaka shooting identified as St. Joe Co. corrections officer
Around 7:15 p.m. Saturday night, Michigan State Police recovered the body of the missing person.
UPDATE: Police identify kayaker recovered from St. Joseph River in Three Rivers
Exavior Wimberly
Missing 20-year-old South Bend man found safe
Officials say the body was found by a fisherman on Thursday afternoon.
Body found in St. Joseph River last week identified
Fans were bursting at the seams to see Billy Joel after the concert was rescheduled three times...
Third time’s a charm; Billy Joel performs long awaited concert at Notre Dame Stadium

Latest News

Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
FILE - Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School...
Jury is chosen to decide Florida school shooter’s sentence
WNDU's Alex Almanza delves into the escalating crisis for local food banks in Michiana.
Low food, monetary donations continue to plague Michiana food pantries
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
South Bend Lions gear up to take on Toledo at TCU Field.
South Bend Lions gear up to take on Toledo at TCU Field