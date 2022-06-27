Woman killed in Mishawaka shooting

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a woman was fatally shot in Mishawaka.

Just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1900 block of Milburn Boulevard.

Inside the home, police found the victim, a 28-year-old woman, who suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Her name is being withheld at this time.

Officers told 16 News Now it was a drive-by shooting, with being shots fired at the back of the house from an alleyway.

At least five people, including children, were at the house when the shooting happened.

Assistant Chief Dan Gebo lamented the ongoing violence that is plaguing Michiana.

“This gun violence has to stop in this community. People are getting killed, families are getting ruined. We’re getting tired of it. So I ask that they please stop with the violence,” said Gebo.

No arrests have been made. But police have detained and are questioning at least two persons of interest. Witnesses are also being interviewed.

Investigators said the incident appears to be isolated.

The victim’s autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Mishawaka Police Detective Bureau at 574-258-1684 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

