TRAFFIC ALERT: Several new road projects taking place across Michiana

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(WNDU) - There are several new traffic alerts here in Michiana that you need to know about.

South Bend

The final phase of construction for the “Olive Street Pavement Replacement Project” started on Monday. Olive Street from Indiana Court to Tucker Drive will be closed during the construction.

The southbound detour will be east on Sample Street and south on Prairie Avenue before rejoining Olive Street.

Northbound traffic will reverse the flow: North on Prairie Avenue and west on Sample Street before rejoining Olive Street.

The project is expected to be complete by September.

Berrien County

Crews are continuing prep work for I-94.

You can expect left-lane closures on eastbound and westbound I-94, along with single lane closures on Pipestone Road.

The Pipestone Road detours for northbound traffic are eastbound and westbound I-94, Napier Avenue, and northbound Pipestone Road.

Southbound detours are westbound and southbound I-94, M-139, and southbound Pipestone Road.

Berrien County

The Three Oaks Road railroad crossing is currently closed.

The detour is Old M-11 to Red Arrow Highway to Harbert Road to Three Oaks Road.

The closure is expected to last six days.

