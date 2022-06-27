South Bend Police searching for missing 20-year-old man

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police need your help as they search for a missing man.

Police say Exavior Wimberly, 20, was last seen in downtown South Bend on May 15, but his disappearance was just recently reported to the department.

Wimberly is 5′8″ and weighs 120 pounds. He has a tattoo of a key on his arm and he is believed to be traveling by foot or bus.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please call Detective Bruno Martinsky at 574-235-9204 or 574-235-9201.

