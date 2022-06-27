South Bend abortion clinic remains open

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, the United States Supreme Court issued a ruling in the case of Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overruled 50 years of legal precedent and overturned the Roe v. Wade decision.

The move was expected because a draft version of the opinion was leaked in May this year. Many states have trigger laws that went into effect as soon as the decision came down, but here in the Hoosier State, abortion is still legal for the time being.

Governor Eric Holcomb expects abortion access to be discussed on July 6th at a previously scheduled session with state lawmakers.

So, what should Hoosier patients expect from Whole Woman’s Health South Bend after the state bans abortion?

“People can count on Whole Woman’s Health and Whole Woman’s Health Alliance to always have the most updated information about people’s rights and people’s access to safe abortion, where they can go, and how they can get help. That said, it is our understanding that the governor has announced a special session in Indiana. I believe it is supposed to start on July 6th, with the intent to pass restrictions on abortions,” said Amy Hagstrom Miller, Founder, President & CEO of Whole Woman’s Health Alliance.

If the proposed legislation is passed in Indiana, there’s no telling when it could go into effect.

Hagstrom Miller wanted to let Hoosiers know that “Right now, there is no criminal ban on abortion in Indiana, and there’s no trigger ban, so we are able to still see patients and provide abortions in Indiana. But we do expect those kinds of restrictions to be introduced in Indiana in this special session. As those of us who are familiar with Indiana know, the governor and the legislature are both hostile to abortion rights, so we expect those restrictions to be passed and go into effect down the road here. But as of today, those are not in place, and so we are still able to offer care in Indiana.”

