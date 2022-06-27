Road trip: 34th annual British Car Show comes to Saint Mary’s College

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Car lovers turn out to enjoy hundreds of European cars.

A group known as the “Michiana Brits” hosted the 34th annual British Car Show, on the campus of Saint Mary’s College.

Over 100 cars were featured in the event, some coming all the way from Ohio.

Dan Craft is the owner of a 1968 MGT, and says working on cars is what keeps him young.

“Any hobby that you can get as a senior helps you keep your memory and keeps you a little sharper. Because you got to think about it and then with British cars particularly, there’s always something going wrong with it,” car owner Dan Craft told 16 News Now. “So, you’re always talking to somebody, ‘how do you fix a carburetor?, or ‘how do you fix a braking system or whatever?”

Half of the revenue made from today was donated to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.

The other half went to the winner of the car show.

