Pro-life, pro-choice supporters rally and protest in DTSB

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Jefferson Boulevard separated a rally and a protest on Monday, in the wake of the Supreme Court’s overturning Roe v. Wade last Friday.

A pro-life rally attracted dozens along Main Street where people prayed and heard from speakers, including State Rep. Jake Teshka (R-South Bend) and U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-2nd District).

“We have our state legislators behind us to make sure that Indiana leads in the battle for life,” stated Walorski.

Across the street, over a dozen pro-choice advocates, like Hope Vollmer, held signs and chanted in protest of state governments now being able to establish their own abortion policies, including bans on procedures.

“I’m 58 years old, and I don’t have children of my own. I have...three nieces. And I want a better life for them,” said Vollmer. “In a case of rape, incest, any other horrible circumstance, no woman should ever be forced to give birth against their own will.”

At the pro-life rally, Serena Dyksen shared her story of being raped as a teenager and taken to have an abortion, which she called a traumatizing experience. Nonetheless, she was pleased with the Supreme Court’s decision.

“It’s a victory for a child that lost her life in vain. She did not have to lose her life and so it’s victory for my, my daughter who lost her life to abortion. Elliana Grace, we celebrate for her,” Dyksen offered.

Pro-choice advocate Jennifer Shabazz said the government should not be allowed to govern the choices women make with their bodies.

“I’ve never had to fight for this. This has always been my right since I was born, and now I’m fighting for a right for my children and my grandchildren. That should always stay and always be a right,” said Shabazz. “And the point is, right now, we need to vote in November. We need to vote for Democrats. We need to find a way through this and keep abortion legal.”

Michael Jacob, a pro-life supporter, said his mother was encouraged to abort him when she became pregnant during college.

“I feel like it’s personal. The fact is I hope somebody would have spoke up for me when I was in the womb, so I’m speaking up for some of those that are in the womb now,” said Jacob.

Pro-life and pro-choice supporters are expected to be in Indianapolis next week when Gov. Eric Holcomb and state lawmakers hold a previously scheduled special session, where abortion access will likely be discussed.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.