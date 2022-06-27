Penn High School teacher completes ‘Race Across America’

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WNDU) - Penn High School teacher Les Crooks has finished his journey across America!

Crooks finished the Race Across America in Annapolis, Md., on Saturday. It took him 11 days, eight hours, and 52 minutes to bike from California to Maryland. He placed seventh overall, and fourth in his age category.

“It has just been a tremendous journey to do this race, a lifetime journey,” Crooks said. “I appreciate all you guys watching and following and commenting, and the support I get from home and everywhere. It’s just been overwhelming, so thank you so much for watching, and we will see you out on the road!”

Crooks also raised $100,000 in donations for The Crucible Project.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.