Mother accused of stabbing children inside burning home, deputies say

By Jamarlo Phillips, Miles Montgomery and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46/Gray News) – A 40-year-old woman is accused of stabbing her children inside a burning home in Atlanta Friday, according to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

A neighbor called 911 around 9:30 Friday night to report the house fire and said that a woman inside the home was trying to stab the children, authorities said.

Investigators said seven children were inside the home when the fire started.

Firefighters found two children unresponsive when they arrived at the home. Police said an infant and another child were found with burns at the top of the stairs inside the house.

A 3-month-old with apparent stab wounds and a 9-month-old were pronounced dead at the scene, WGCL reported.

A 5-year-old died from his injuries after being taken to a nearby hospital.

Authorities said three other children between the ages of 5 and 11 were also taken to the hospital for treatment.

WGCL reports a 14-year-old and 16-year-old jumped from a second-floor window and weren’t hurt.

Darlene Brister was arrested and charged with malice murder after deputies found her in the backyard of the home uninjured.

Authorities say more charges are likely as the investigation continues.

