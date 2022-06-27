MICHIANA UNSOLVED: The homicide of Juwan Hamilton

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Every week, Christine Karsten highlights an unsolved crime in Michiana.

The goal is to help bring in that one tip that could finally bring a family justice. On Monday, we looked at the homicide of Juwan Hamilton.

It was around 11:30 p.m. on December 4, 2020, when Indiana State Police noticed a vehicle was driving erratically. That’s when they initiated a traffic stop in the area of Sample and Michigan in South Bend. When the car stopped, the driver, 28-year-old Juwan Hamilton fell out. He was suffering from gunshot wounds.

“There was a lot of people, whether it was onlookers at the scene initially, that kind of rolled up and made some assumptions and kind of put it out there. Those theories were that it was an officer involved shooting and it absolutely was not,” explains Lt. Kayla Miller with Michiana Crime Stoppers.

Immediately, Indiana State Police and a good Samaritan began life-saving measures until medics arrived. Hamilton was rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, he did not survive.

“When you see the pictures, you are probably seeing right now, that smile is infectious. His mom told me so many times that if you are around him you were smiling. He was kind of goofy, he loved to laugh. He brough so much light into their lives. Very close with his siblings, just loved his family, loved his children and they were so important to him,” says Lt. Miller.

Police do not believe Hamilton was shot where the traffic stop occurred. In fact, they believe Hamilton was shot in the 1300 block of Linden and was likely trying to drive himself to the hospital when he was stopped.

“We are looking at that 1300 block of Linden for any witnesses, anyone who remembers anything. There were numerous calls and so we do believe there were numerous witnesses out there that might have information that could be crucial,” says Lt. Miller.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Michiana Crime Stoppers. You can call them at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can use their mobile app or even head to their website. No matter how you submit a tip, you always remain anonymous.

“Anything we can do individually and as a community, we need to step up and be a part of fixing this gun violence and being a part of the change in this community,” adds Lt. Miller.

If your anonymous tip leads to the solving or arrest in this case, you’re eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2500.

