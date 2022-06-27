Medical Moment: Stopping glioblastoma

(WNDU) - Glioblastoma is one of the most complex, deadly, and treatment-resistant cancers.

it’s a tumor with tentacles that spreads throughout the brain. Most treatments for these invasive brain tumors include surgery, chemo, and radiation.

But now, doctors are learning what’s being used to kill the cancer may be causing it to grow back.

Fran Noonan knew right away she was in for the fight of her life.

“I wouldn’t accept it,” she said.

Immediately taken into surgery, followed by chemo and radiation. Five months later, the tumor came back.

“These are essentially lethal brain tumors,” says Sandeep Burma, radiation biologist at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.

90 percent of glioblastomas come back within just a few months. Now, researchers believe that even though radiation is the most effective treatment used to kill it, it may cause glioblastomas to come back.

“You cannot really avoid injury to the normal, sort of, tissue surrounding the brain, especially because the normal tissue surrounding the brain also has to be irradiated in order to get rid of the infiltrating tumor cells,” Burma says.

Burma found when radiation hits the brain tissue surrounding the tumor, normal brain cells age prematurely, causing the cancer to grow more quickly and more aggressively. it’s called senescence.

“The recurrent tumor could be perhaps even more resistant to the second line of therapy,” Burma says.

Burma’s team is now trying to stop that from happening by using a type of drug called senolytics to clear the aging cells after radiation. In preliminary studies, it shows it could give patients a second chance at beating this deadly disease.

Burma’s studies have only been done in mice. But he believes that not only will the research have an impact on how we treat glioblastomas in the future, but many other cancers as well.

