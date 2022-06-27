Advertisement

Lavender field opens at Thistleberry Farm

Lavender field opens at Thistleberry Farm
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re a fan of anything lavender, there’s a place in South Bend you’ll want to check out.

The lavender field at Thistleberry Farm is open for the season.

There are several different varieties of lavender growing right now.

For $5, guests can cut a bundle and take plenty of scenic pictures with props.

The lavender field is open until 2pm on Monday, and again this coming weekend.

For updates on hours, head to Thistleberry Farm’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fans were bursting at the seams to see Billy Joel after the concert was rescheduled three times...
Third time’s a charm; Billy Joel performs long awaited concert at Notre Dame Stadium
Around 7:15 p.m. Saturday night, Michigan State Police recovered the body of the missing person.
Kayaker dies, body recovered from St. Joseph River in Three Rivers
A 28-year-old woman was fatally shot in the 1900 block of Milburn Blvd. in Mishawaka.
Woman killed in Mishawaka shooting
One person has died after an alligator attack in the Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht area Friday.
1 person dies after being dragged into pond by alligator, police say
Gun culture & policy: Permit-less carry law in Indiana takes effect July 1

Latest News

WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Sunny and Dry Week Ahead
The 34th annual British Car Show comes to Saint Mary's College on Sunday.
Road trip: 34th annual British Car Show comes to Saint Mary’s College
A 28-year-old woman was fatally shot in the 1900 block of Milburn Blvd. in Mishawaka.
Woman killed in Mishawaka shooting
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather