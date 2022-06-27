Lavender field opens at Thistleberry Farm

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re a fan of anything lavender, there’s a place in South Bend you’ll want to check out.

The lavender field at Thistleberry Farm is open for the season.

There are several different varieties of lavender growing right now.

For $5, guests can cut a bundle and take plenty of scenic pictures with props.

The lavender field is open until 2pm on Monday, and again this coming weekend.

For updates on hours, head to Thistleberry Farm’s Facebook page.

