First Alert Forecast: Sunny and Dry Week Ahead

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: Sunny and breezy. With winds out of the north and west and gusty from time to time the highs will stay in the upper 70s. Very mild for Monday, enjoy it because it heats up through the rest of the week. High of 76 degrees. Winds NW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Winds begin to calm down and skies remain clear. Temperatures will fall through the 60s and into the lower 50s by the morning. Low of 52 degrees. Winds N 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny and turning warmer. Highs will reach back into the lower to middle 80s through the afternoon. A switch in that wind direction will begin the warming trend and also bring in a few clouds from time to time. Still a great day! High of 85 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A few clouds during the morning hours with a slight chance of a sprinkle. Otherwise dry and sunny through the day. Highs will continue to warm. Nearing the upper 80s with a touch of humidity. High of 88 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Back into the 90s as we head into the end of the week. The humidity will go up nearing the holiday weekend with a chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms on Friday afternoon. This will be along with a cold front that will move across the area. Highs will continue to be in the middle to upper 80s through the 4th Of July holiday weekend and very little chance of rain into early next week. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, June 26th, 2022

Sunday’s High: 79

Sunday’s Low: 62

Precipitation: 0.28″

