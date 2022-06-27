Advertisement

CEO’s killing marks this city’s first homicide since 2008

A CEO was killed in the first homicide in Fairfax City, Virginia, since July 2008. (SOURCE: WUSA)
By Evan Koslof
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRFAX, Va. (WUSA) – The murder of a CEO in Fairfax City, Virginia marks the first homicide the city has seen in 14 years.

Police in Fairfax got the call just before 3 a.m. on Friday about a shooting. When they arrived at the home, officers found 32-year-old Gret Glyer dead inside.

Police said another adult resident of the home was the person who called 911. Two young kids were also inside the home at the time of the 911 call.

Police said the back door of the home was open when they arrived, but they have not identified a suspect nor a motive for the murder.

Glyer’s family said he was the CEO for a company called Donorsee, a giving platform which describes its mission as to “help the world’s poorest.” Glyer wrote on the company website that he found his love for giving on a trip to Malawi, Africa.

His last tweet ever, which was sent Thursday evening, reads, “The day we end extreme poverty, we will throw the world’s biggest party. It will be one of the greatest days of humankind.”

Neighbors were shocked to hear about the shooting.

“We certainly never think it’s going to happen in our neighborhood,” one neighbor said. “But unfortunately, this is America, and the proliferation of guns, and the level of violence we all experience is just unacceptable. And it can happen everywhere.”

A post on Donorsee’s Facebook page called Glyer a “shining light that has brought hope and joy to everyone and everything he touched.”

According to police, this was the first homicide in Fairfax City since July 2008.

