Benton Harbor man dies after possible shooting

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety is investigating after a man dies from a possible overnight shooting.

The victim has been identified as Murice McKenzie, 32, of Benton Harbor.

Just after midnight on Sunday, officers responded tothe intersection of Seeley Street and Highland Avenue for a shots fired call. When they arrived, police found an injured McKenzie. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

No suspects have been named at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Tipline at 269-927-0293 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP (7867).

The public can provide information anonymously via the TIP411 app located in the app store. Search the app store by entering Benton Harbor DPS.

