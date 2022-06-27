Advertisement

Adams Head Football Coach Antwon Jones resigns

By Matt Loch
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Just over a month before the start of high school football season, South Bend Adams will be looking for a new coach.

The South Bend Community School Corporation announced that Antwon Jones has resigned from his position as head coach.

In six seasons leading the Eagles, Jones had a 20-41 record, with his only winning season coming in 2016. He picked up his first and only playoff win last season against Goshen.

According to WHME Sports Director Chuck Freeby, Jones is expected to be hired as an assistant director of security at Penn High School. It is expected he will be hired as an assistant coach as well.

