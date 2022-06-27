Advertisement

A 4th of July cookout will cost you 17% more this year, survey finds

A new survey released Monday found that an Independence Day cookout will cost Americans 17%...
A new survey released Monday found that an Independence Day cookout will cost Americans 17% more on average than it did a year ago.(Sisoje/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Americans will have to dig even deeper into their pockets to celebrate this Fourth of July.

The American Farm Bureau Federation released a new survey Monday that found an Independence Day cookout will cost Americans 17% more on average than it did a year ago.

They report says feeding 10 guests, on average, will cost nearly $70 this year, an increase of about $10 from 2021.

The biggest price jumps come from beef products. Two pounds of beef can cost 36% more than they did last year.

Chicken, lemonade and potato salad have also seen an incline in prices.

Experts blame inflation, supply chain issues, and the war on Ukraine for the increased costs.

But not everything costs more – the prices for potato chips, cheese, and strawberries have actually gone down.

