Advertisement

2nd Chance Pet: Ozzie

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which mean’s it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment.

Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Ozzie!

Ozzie is nine months old. Cooper says he does very well with other dogs, but he is not a fan of cats, so he is best suited for a home without cats.

If you want to adopt Ozzie or any other pet, you can call Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122 or you can stop by the shelter, which is located at 4626 South Burnett Drive in South Bend.

For more information, visit petrefuge.com.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rhema Harris
UPDATE: Woman killed in Mishawaka shooting identified as St. Joe Co. corrections officer
Fans were bursting at the seams to see Billy Joel after the concert was rescheduled three times...
Third time’s a charm; Billy Joel performs long awaited concert at Notre Dame Stadium
Around 7:15 p.m. Saturday night, Michigan State Police recovered the body of the missing person.
Kayaker dies, body recovered from St. Joseph River in Three Rivers
One person has died after an alligator attack in the Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht area Friday.
1 person dies after being dragged into pond by alligator, police say
Gun culture & policy: Permit-less carry law in Indiana takes effect July 1

Latest News

Pets scratch their ears on occasion, but excessive scratching at them could be your hint that...
Pet Vet: Ear problems in pets
2nd Chance Pet: Baker
2nd Chance Pet: Baker
Spring is looking more like mid-summer weather, which is causing pesky bugs to be on the prowl...
Pet Vet: Spring season and pets
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, 16 News Now is highlighting a dog from Heartland Small...
2nd Chance: Kenny