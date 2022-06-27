2nd Chance Pet: Ozzie

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which mean’s it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment.

Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Ozzie!

Ozzie is nine months old. Cooper says he does very well with other dogs, but he is not a fan of cats, so he is best suited for a home without cats.

If you want to adopt Ozzie or any other pet, you can call Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122 or you can stop by the shelter, which is located at 4626 South Burnett Drive in South Bend.

For more information, visit petrefuge.com.

