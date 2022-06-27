Advertisement

1.4 million breaker boxes recalled for burn and fire hazards

A recall was made for burn or fire risk from 1.4 million Schneider Electric model Square D QO Plug-on-Neutral Load Centers, also known as breaker boxes or electrical panels.(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Schneider Electric recalled 1.4 million of its electrical panels sold nationwide for the potential to overheat, causing burns or catching fire.

The model Square D QO Plug-on-Neutral Load Centers, also known as breaker boxes or electrical panels, manufactured between December 2019 and March are included in the recall, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission stated in a news release June 16.

The indoor and outdoor models were installed in homes and recreational vehicles, as well as commercial establishments, including restaurants, manufacturing facilities and warehouses, commercial lighting and others.

The company said it has received one report of an incident of a loose wire, and no injuries have been reported.

They were sold at authorized Schneider Electric distributors and home improvement and hardware stores nationwide and online, including Home Depot, Lowe’s and Menard’s from February 2020 through January for between $90 and $1,660.

The company said it is contacting known retailers, distributors, homeowners and any other individuals that purchased or installed the recalled product. Purchasers and installers should immediately contact Schneider Electric to arrange to have them inspected by trained electricians to determine if replacement or repair is required.

This inspection and any resulting replacement or repair are free of charge, the CPSC said in its release.

Consumers can find the catalog number and date code on indoor load centers inside the door of the panel. For a full list of affected part numbers, visit CPSC.gov.

