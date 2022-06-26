Third time’s a charm; Billy Joel performs long awaited concert at Notre Dame Stadium

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Fans came from around the country to see the “Piano Man,” Billy Joel.

After Billy Joel’s Notre Dame Stadium show was rescheduled three separate times due to the pandemic, the Piano Man finally makes his appearance in South Bend.

Thousands of fans arrived to Notre Dame Stadium from all over the country hand to watch him perform.

This is the second major concert hosted at the venue in the past two months.

Unlike Garth Brooks’ concert, Joel’s stage was only visible from one-half of the stadium.

