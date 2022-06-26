Sunday Morning Spotlight: Mentoring Moments Founder Marla Godette

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Mentoring Moments founder and Michiana mental health advocate Marla Godette stepped into the spotlight with Jack Springgate.

She talked about how some of the most pressing issues facing our communities like bullying and gun violence can be addressed through a mental health lens.

She’s been a huge supporter of using mental health to tackle bullying, and she’s even taken action to keep kids away from gun violence.

Godette took a group of kids from South Bend to Atlanta during a time she says South Bend tends to experience more violence, Memorial Day weekend.

She said this not only took them away from potential violence, but it also gave them a chance to find inspiration in themselves.

“It was very significant because Memorial Day weekend is a very high crime weekend in South Bend, Indiana. And I said, ‘no, they’re leaving. Get them out of here. Let’s go, let’s do something positive’ and they came back with a vengeance for justice and peace. Peace. These children want peace,” Godette said.

