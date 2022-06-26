Advertisement

South Bend hoops standout taking the academic route

By Drew Sanders
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Isaiah Robinson is a 2022 graduate of South Bend Riley High School. But before walking across the stage, he was running gymnasiums around northern Indiana -- finishing his high school career as an all-NIC honorable mention player.

He’s got the option to play college ball, but instead he’s heading to Purdue University on a prestigious academic scholarship to study kinesiology.

Ironically enough -- the decision stemmed from an injury that kept him away from basketball for part of his senior season.

He’ll receive a scholarship covering full tuition to Purdue University through the Posse Foundation to further his academic career. Robinson says he also plans to serve as a manager for the Boilermaker basketball team.

