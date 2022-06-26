Kayaker dies, body recovered from St. Joseph River in Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead after falling out of a kayak in the St. Joseph River, according to a release from the Three Rivers Police Dept.

The victim’s identity is not being released right now, pending family notification.

Around 5:45 a.m. Saturday morning, several agencies responded to the area of River Dr. and Wood St. near a dam, on a call about someone falling out of a kayak.

The caller said the victim fell out of the kayak, and was bobbing in the water before going under and not resurfacing.

Around 7:15 p.m. Saturday night, Michigan State Police recovered the body of the missing person.

Anyone with information on this incident can reach out to Det. Sam Smallcombe at the Three Rivers Police Dept. at (269) 278-1235 or ssmallcombe@threeriversmi.org.

