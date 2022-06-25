School City of Mishawaka’s One Day in the Sun

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Centered around encouraging the community to take a mental health day for fun. One Day in the Sun: Take a Mental Health Day featured free lunch, activities, and giveaways for the whole family.

Activities included a bounce house, bike safety cycling course, Zen garden, photo booth, animals, rock painting and more.

“I think it’s important for people to be able to put their worries aside for a while. So just let it go. Come out and have fun. The only important thing today is having fun, and our hope is that we can also provide some resources,” said Jenny Sanders, the event organizer.

Sanders told 16 News Now that resources were also made available, because there are many ways to take care of your mental health including therapy, support animals, mentor groups, and sometimes just a day in the sun.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.