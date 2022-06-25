Advertisement

School City of Mishawaka’s One Day in the Sun

One day in sun
One day in sun(WNDU)
By Samantha Albert
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Centered around encouraging the community to take a mental health day for fun. One Day in the Sun: Take a Mental Health Day featured free lunch, activities, and giveaways for the whole family.

Activities included a bounce house, bike safety cycling course, Zen garden, photo booth, animals, rock painting and more.

“I think it’s important for people to be able to put their worries aside for a while. So just let it go. Come out and have fun. The only important thing today is having fun, and our hope is that we can also provide some resources,” said Jenny Sanders, the event organizer.

Sanders told 16 News Now that resources were also made available, because there are many ways to take care of your mental health including therapy, support animals, mentor groups, and sometimes just a day in the sun.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billy Joel performs at Hard Rock Live held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on January...
Billy Joel concert at Notre Dame Stadium: What to know before you go
Officials say the body was found by a fisherman on Thursday afternoon.
Crews recover body found in St. Joseph River
Gun culture & policy: Permit-less carry law in Indiana takes effect July 1
Here is a look at how our local senators voted
Congress passes gun safety bill: How Indiana, Michigan senators voted
Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion

Latest News

WNDU Vault: Target "of the future" at the Pierre Moran Mall
WNDU Vault: Target "of the future" at the Pierre Moran Mall
WNDU Vault: Reasons behind 1985 Mishawaka train derailments
WNDU Vault: Reasons behind 1985 Mishawaka train derailments
Pets scratch their ears on occasion, but excessive scratching at them could be your hint that...
Pet Vet: Ear problems in pets
Just a kid from South Bend
Just a kid from South Bend