Michiana Master Gardeners Association hosts 24th annual garden tour

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - This year’s tour encompassed seven private gardens in the Elkhart area.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, these selected Gardeners opened their gardens to the public, who were also invited to a hospitality center that featured educational displays, unique garden items, and plants for sale.

According to Michiana Master Gardeners, the event serves as great inspiration.

“I think it’s two fold. Number one, I think they get inspiration. So, once you see what other gardens are like, then you can go home and you can say, you know what, I can do that, and I can grow that. And then the other thing is just being out with friends,” said Karin Frey, Michiana Master Gardeners Association’s Chairperson.

For more information on this annual event, or how you can get involved, visit MichianaMasterGardeners.com

