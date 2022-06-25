Local protests arise after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Protesters gathered outside the Jon Hunt Plaza in downtown South Bend, after Friday’s abortion ruling.

At least a hundred people came out to protest.

“On the one hand I’m numb and on the other hand I’m incredibly angry. I am terribly, terribly sad,” said Karen Nemes, with Pro Choice South Bend.

Protesters said they will continue fighting for abortion access in Indiana.

“Reassure ourselves and each other that we are not out here fighting by ourselves … that there are other people who are just as upset as we are if not more so…We can support each other and look for solutions and ways to fight back… figure out how patients have access to care when they need it,” said Nemes.

They held signs, chanted and walked the streets.

Meantime, Right to Life Michiana and Voices for Life called Friday’s decision a “historical victory for women and unborn children.”

“My response has been celebrating and mobilizing people. I’ve been involved with the pro-life movement since before I was born...I understand for pro-life people this is a celebration, but I also know for a lot of people, maybe women facing a crisis pregnancy, that she may be feeling scared by all this, or maybe you’ve had an abortion and are triggered by this. There’s so much support in our community for you,” said Melanie Garcia Lyon.

Right to Lifers are urging Indiana Lawmakers to institute a statewide ban on abortion.

“Our goal is to send a bus from every congressional district in Indiana, down to the State House during a special session where an abortion ban will probably be considered,” said Garcia Lyon.

Voices for Life will be hosting a rally at noon on Monday at the Federal Courthouse in downtown South Bend.

