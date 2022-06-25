A Kid from South Bend- Blake Wesley drafted to NBA

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With the 25th overall pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft, South Bend Riley and Notre Dame alum, Blake Wesley was selected by the San Antonio Spurs. Wesley becomes the first person to graduate from a South Bend public high school and be drafted in the 1st round of the NBA Draft.

His high school administrators knew early on that there was something special about him.

