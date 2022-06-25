Advertisement

A Kid from South Bend- Blake Wesley drafted to NBA

SB Riley & Notre Dame alum Blake Wesley is drafted by the Spurs in the NBA Draft.
By Matt Loch
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With the 25th overall pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft, South Bend Riley and Notre Dame alum, Blake Wesley was selected by the San Antonio Spurs. Wesley becomes the first person to graduate from a South Bend public high school and be drafted in the 1st round of the NBA Draft.

His high school administrators knew early on that there was something special about him.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the body was found by a fisherman on Thursday afternoon.
Crews recover body found in St. Joseph River
Billy Joel performs at Hard Rock Live held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on January...
Billy Joel concert at Notre Dame Stadium: What to know before you go
Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
Gun culture & policy: Permit-less carry law in Indiana takes effect July 1
Benton Harbor church gives away $10K in free gas.
$10,000 worth of gas given away in Benton Harbor

Latest News

Notre Dame baseball coach Link Jarrett looks into the stands at Dudy Noble Field prior to an...
Florida State to hire Notre Dame’s Link Jarrett as new head baseball coach
Notre Dame's Blake Wesley (0) drives downcourt during an NCAA college basketball game against...
Blake Wesley selected 25th in NBA Draft by San Antonio Spurs
Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) reacts after a fast-break slam-dunk against Iowa during the second...
Jaden Ivey selected 5th in NBA Draft by Detroit Pistons
IHSAA announces sectional pairings for girls and boys basketball.
Indiana high school hoops tournaments switching to one-game regional, two-game semi-state