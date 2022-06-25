Advertisement

K9 demonstration in Elkhart

K9 demonstration ISP
K9 demonstration ISP(WNDU)
By Samantha Albert
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - From 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, dog owners were invited to exercise their dogs at Dr. Frank Booth Dog Park. Then, once all the dogs were leashed and under control, a special K9 demonstration was put on by Indiana State Trooper, Brett Adair, and his Dutch Shephard, Zoia.

According to the Indiana State Police, few officers are K9, which is why many people were intrigued to see Zoia’s tricks and learn about all that goes into making a puppy- K9.

“I’m just giving a little K9 Demonstration to the people here. Just showing a few of her abilities. Obedience, article search, tracking, had a little dope pod set out. It is a lot more responsibility, a lot more work, but it’s also very rewarding,” Adair said.

Donations are being accepted to help the Indiana State K9 Unit with equipment and supplies.

To donate, contact Indiana State Police or visit their website.

