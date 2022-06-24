Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of N. Main St. to reopen in Mishawaka

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A section of N. Main Street is expected to reopen on Saturday.

The section of N. Main St. from McKinley Ave. to Catalpa Dr. has been blocked off due to emergency water main repairs that started on Monday.

Now, the city says the road will reopen to drivers by 5 p.m. on Saturday evening.

Until then, drivers should still use Grape Rd. as a detour.

