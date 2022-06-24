Advertisement

Tesla fire takes more than 4,500 gallons of water to extinguish, crews say

Firefighters in California used thousands of gallons of water to extinguish a Tesla fire that kept reigniting. (Source: Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) - Firefighters in California had to think outside the box earlier this month when battling a Tesla that caught fire.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District reports crews were called to a wrecking yard for a Tesla engulfed in flames.

The vehicle had been sitting in the wrecking yard for three weeks, waiting to be dismantled after a crash.

When firefighters arrived, they initially extinguished the flames, but the fire kept reigniting in the car’s battery compartment.

Crews said the Tesla was placed on its side so firefighters could have better access to the battery. But, they ultimately had to create a small pit in the ground and fill it with water to submerge the vehicle and prevent it from continuing to catch fire.

According to the fire district, the pit was filled with about 4,500 gallons of water and limited the runoff of contaminated water.

Crews said this was their first Tesla vehicle fire, and no injuries were reported in the incident.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were called to Riverside Drive near Keller Park just after 3:50 p.m. on Thursday.
Crews recover body found in St. Joseph River
Mishawaka house fire
Mishawaka house destroyed in early morning fire
It happened just before 12:35 p.m. just east of County Road 500 W. in Prairie Township.
Mishawaka woman dies in Kosciusko County crash
42-year-old Judith Sobol who now faces a charge of second-degree murder and possession of meth.
Nurse facing murder charges for at-home death of 3-year-old in Coloma
Billy Joel performs at Hard Rock Live held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on January...
Billy Joel concert at Notre Dame Stadium: What to know before you go

Latest News

FILE - Rescue personnel work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Friday, June...
A year on, Surfside remembers 98 victims of condo collapse
Congress passed a bill Friday that aims to keep up the expanded, pandemic-era distribution of...
Congress approves free student meal extension through summer
Here is a look at how our local senators voted
Congress passes gun safety bill: How our local senators voted
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., who has led the Democrats in bipartisan Senate talks to rein in gun...
Congress sends landmark gun violence compromise to Biden
Big changes are on the way for Hoosiers when it comes to carrying handguns in public.
Gun culture & policy: Permit-less carry law in Indiana takes effect July 1