Advertisement

Support remains strong for bullying victim’s family

By Monica Murphy
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - This upcoming Saturday, you can come out to show your support for Rio Allred, a 12-year-old girl, from Elkhart, who took her own life after heartbreaking claims that she was bullied multiple times at North Side Middle School.

“She’s with us. We feel her here all the time. It’s really wild...To already have her name so out there is incredible to watch. It makes us kind of really feel that fire in our bellies...we are doing the right thing.  She is being heard. She is doing things. One stone at a time to move the mountain,” said Rio’s mother, Nicole Ball.

Since Rio’s story has aired, others have reached out, sharing their stories, all while pushing for safer learning environments.

Rio’s parents started an organization called Rio’s Rainbow.

They want to help other kids, by providing resources, such as counseling.

“We’ve got people helping us all over the country. There’s constant communication about events and about the future of Rio’s Rainbow,” said Rio’s stepdad, Aaron Ball.

On Saturday, there is a bake sale at Kimi’s Hair Design in Elkhart from 10 a.m. to noon.

After that, people will gather at AMC Theaters by 2 p.m. for a motorcycle ride.

About 300 people are expected to attend.

The ride will end at the RV Fall of Fame.

There will be food, vendors, a raffle and music.

Money raised will help support Rio’s Rainbow.

Meantime, Rio would have celebrated her 13th birthday next week, on June 30.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3-year-old Vyktoriah, missing from South Bend.
UPDATE: Missing South Bend 3-year-old found
The call came in around 4 a.m. Wednesday.
Police investigating Wednesday morning shooting in South Bend
Businesses evacuated due to gas leak.
Mishawaka businesses evacuated due to gas leak
42-year-old Judith Sobol who now faces a charge of second-degree murder and possession of meth.
Nurse facing murder charges for at-home death of 3-year-old in Coloma
Harold Welter retires after a 57-year sports radio career in northwest Indiana.
Local sportscaster retires after 57 years, to work full-time on late daughter’s dream

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Benton Harbor has replaced 66 percent of lead service lines.
Benton Harbor has replaced 66 percent of lead service lines
Support remains strong for bullying victim's family.
Support remains strong for bullying victim's family
Lamonte Powell, 52, pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
South Bend man sentenced to 14 years for meth possession