Support remains strong for bullying victim's family.

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - This upcoming Saturday, you can come out to show your support for Rio Allred, a 12-year-old girl, from Elkhart, who took her own life after heartbreaking claims that she was bullied multiple times at North Side Middle School.

“She’s with us. We feel her here all the time. It’s really wild...To already have her name so out there is incredible to watch. It makes us kind of really feel that fire in our bellies...we are doing the right thing. She is being heard. She is doing things. One stone at a time to move the mountain,” said Rio’s mother, Nicole Ball.

Since Rio’s story has aired, others have reached out, sharing their stories, all while pushing for safer learning environments.

Rio’s parents started an organization called Rio’s Rainbow.

They want to help other kids, by providing resources, such as counseling.

“We’ve got people helping us all over the country. There’s constant communication about events and about the future of Rio’s Rainbow,” said Rio’s stepdad, Aaron Ball.

On Saturday, there is a bake sale at Kimi’s Hair Design in Elkhart from 10 a.m. to noon.

After that, people will gather at AMC Theaters by 2 p.m. for a motorcycle ride.

About 300 people are expected to attend.

The ride will end at the RV Fall of Fame.

There will be food, vendors, a raffle and music.

Money raised will help support Rio’s Rainbow.

Meantime, Rio would have celebrated her 13th birthday next week, on June 30.

