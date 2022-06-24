Advertisement

South Bend man sentenced 14 years for meth possession

Lamonte Powell, 52, pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Thursday.

Lamonte Powell, 52, pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was then sentenced to 168 months in prison followed by 4 years of supervised release.

According case documents, authorities bought narcotics from Powell on two occasions. In May 2021, police recovered over 50 grams of methamphetamine, along with a gun, and cash from a search of Powell’s residence.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration with the assistance of the South Bend Police Department.

