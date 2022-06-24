Advertisement

Shooting victim identified in Marshall County

Martez Roberts of Benton Harbor was identified as the victim of a Marshall County homicide.
Martez Roberts of Benton Harbor was identified as the victim of a Marshall County homicide.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Authorities in Marshall County have identified the man found on the side of 20th Road W. and S.R. 331 a week ago.

The victim is Martez Roberts, 37, of Benton Harbor. Roberts was reported missing on June 10.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Roberts suffered multiple gunshot wounds. They believe the shooting happened out of state and his body was abandoned in Marshall County.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were called to Riverside Drive near Keller Park just after 3:50 p.m. on Thursday.
Crews recover body found in St. Joseph River
Mishawaka house fire
Mishawaka house destroyed in early morning fire
It happened just before 12:35 p.m. just east of County Road 500 W. in Prairie Township.
Mishawaka woman dies in Kosciusko County crash
42-year-old Judith Sobol who now faces a charge of second-degree murder and possession of meth.
Nurse facing murder charges for at-home death of 3-year-old in Coloma
Billy Joel performs at Hard Rock Live held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on January...
Billy Joel concert at Notre Dame Stadium: What to know before you go

Latest News

Here is a look at how our local senators voted
Congress passes gun safety bill: How our local senators voted
Big changes are on the way for Hoosiers when it comes to carrying handguns in public.
Gun culture & policy: Permit-less carry law in Indiana takes effect July 1
Pro-life and pro-choice organizations are commenting on the Supreme Court overturning Roe v....
Right to Life, Whole Woman’s Health Alliance react to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade
Frenzy outside Supreme Court after reversal of abortion protections
Frenzy outside the Supreme Court after reversal of abortion protections