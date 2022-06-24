Shooting victim identified in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Authorities in Marshall County have identified the man found on the side of 20th Road W. and S.R. 331 a week ago.

The victim is Martez Roberts, 37, of Benton Harbor. Roberts was reported missing on June 10.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Roberts suffered multiple gunshot wounds. They believe the shooting happened out of state and his body was abandoned in Marshall County.

The investigation is ongoing.

