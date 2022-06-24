Advertisement

More than 66 percent of lead lines replaced in Benton Harbor

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - An update on the lead water line replacement in Benton Harbor.

The city says they’re ahead of schedule with the replacements with 66 percent of lead lines now replaced with new copper lines. Crews have replaced more than 500 lead service lines with copper over the past 30 days and are currently averaging 17 lead service line replacements per day. Six contractors currently have 15 crews working throughout the city.

To date, more than 2900 water service lines have been checked out or replaced. Around 1500 still need to be replaced.

Progress on the project is updated daily on the Benton Harbor project dashboard.

